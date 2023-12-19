Having an eco-friendly Christmas may be easier than you think. Photo / 123rf

Having an eco-friendly Christmas may be easier than you think. Photo / 123rf

Christmas can be stressful at the best of times without the added pressure of trying to be environmentally friendly, but luckily I’m a self-confessed imperfect environmentalist with an unhealthy habit of forgetting my reusable coffee cup.

On the premise that it’s better to try than not, I’ve developed a list of gifts that might just be better for the environment.

An experience voucher

Northland is filled to the brim with activities, and whether you’re looking for something for a child, an adult, an adrenalin junkie or the more chilled-out type, there’s something for everyone. It doesn’t have to be extravagant either, and you can write up your own if what you’re looking for doesn’t sell vouchers.

Local Talent Taverna is one of many incredible restaurants in Northland. Photo / Tania Whyte

Ideas for vouchers could include massage, mini golf, arcades (there are two to choose from in Whangārei city), yoga classes, art classes, dinner at a local restaurant, coffee, icecream, a trip to the movies or aquatic centre ... the options are endless!

A keep cup or smoothie cup

I may be a hypocrite for suggesting this when mine tends to sit in the kitchen cupboard, but keep cups are seriously a great way to go if you know someone who is a regular coffee drinker.

If the person you’re buying for is more of a smoothie drinker, you can purchase great smoothie cups too; or if they buy their lunches every day because they forget to prepare something (I definitely don’t do this), then get them a funky ceramic container with a silicone lid to pop their sushi in, like these ones from Pottery For The Planet.

Get your artsy side on

If you’re keen to create something with some sentimentality, making something with your own hands is the way to go.

Whether you’re better with a pen, a sewing needle, paintbrush, macrame or clay, you’d be surprised what ideas you might find on the wonderful world of Pinterest (and if you’re more creative than me — use your imagination).

You probably have most of the things you need somewhere in your house.

Something they can grow

If the person you’re buying for has a green thumb and loves getting in the garden, you can guarantee that plants or seeds are a great way to go.

Whether they want to get started on growing some veges, get them started with seedling trays, a bag of compost and some seeds, or if they’re more of the house plant obsessed, you simply can’t go wrong with a plant.

Tann Duangprasit, of Maungatāpere Mushrooms, with a shiitake "block" after it has been removed from its grow bag. Photo / Tania Whyte

Another option is these seriously cool mushroom-growing kits. Simply spray with water and the mushrooms will start to grow! Maungatāpere Mushrooms sells kits at the Whangārei Growers Market or you can buy them online through a variety of New Zealand-run companies.

Trees that count is also an incredible initiative where you “purchase a tree”, which goes towards various native tree-planting efforts across the country. Pick from a range of e-card designs that may tickle your person’s fancy at $10 a tree.

A streaming service, music, podcast or magazine subscription

If your person enjoys reading, music, podcasts or movies, a great way to go is gifting a subscription.

Maybe there’s a show they’ve been desperate to watch on Amazon Prime, or maybe they just really love reading the Northern Advocate’s incredible premium stories (shameless plug, I know).

A few of my (personal) favourite magazines include Breathe, Good, Shepherdess and National Geographic, but there’s so much to choose from that will suit anyone.

Brodie Stone is the education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.