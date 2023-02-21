EBOS Group’s H1 profit hits a record A$141m, lifts dividend

Ebos Group, a distributor of healthcare and medical products, has reported its first half result. Photo / 123RF

EBOS Group’s track record of delivering record earnings continued today with the medical supplies distributor and pet food company reporting a near 30 per cent lift its underlying net profit to A$141.6 million for the first half.

Dual-listed EBOS said the result came from continued strong performances from both its Healthcare and Animal Care segments.

Revenue in the first half to December came to A$6.1 billion, up 17.0 per cent on the previous comparative period.

Underlying ebitda was A$289.2 million, up 39.3 per cent.

The company lifted its interim dividend by 12.8 per cent to NZ53c.

“The strong growth and earnings trajectory continues EBOS’ long-term track record of delivering for its shareholders and is a testament to the combined efforts of our employees across New Zealand, Australia and Southeast Asia,” EBOS chief executive John Cullity said.

Looking ahead, the company said it expected another full year of profitable growth.

“EBOS’ balance sheet is strong and well positioned to pursue growth opportunities,” the company said.

“The strength and diversity of our portfolio of businesses is reflected as both our Healthcare and Animal Care segments contributed strongly to the overall result and we successfully executed our strategy of pursuing both organic and inorganic growth,” it said.

In 2022 EBOS completed five acquisitions to expand its medical consumables and medical technology distribution business.

The Healthcare segment generated revenue of A$5.9b and underlying ebitda of A$255.0m, an increase of 17.6 per cent and 37.6 per cent, respectively.

The Animal Care segment generated revenue of A$291.2m and ebitda of A$51.0 million, an increase of 6.3 per cent and 31.5 per cent, respectively.