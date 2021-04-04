Website of the Year

New ZealandUpdated

Eating disorders: How genetics and parenting may play a part in anorexia and bulimia

4 minutes to read
People with eating disorders typically display both body-image disturbance and problems in what is called interoception - how they perceive and interpret bodily sensations. Photo / Eric Ward, Unsplash

By: Marc Wilson

Researchers are exploring genetic and parenting roles in eating disorders. By Marc Wilson.

It is something of a paradox that people in the throes of a serious eating disorder will swear that they're overweight.

This

