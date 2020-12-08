Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Eat, pay, love: Visitor spending reveals full extent of Hawke's Bay's hospitality boom

4 minutes to read

Tourists from Wellington aren't just visiting Hawke's Bay, they're eating and drinking the region into a hospitality boom. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawkes Bay Today
By: Christian Fuller

Tourists from Wellington aren't just visiting Hawke's Bay, they're eating and drinking the region into the biggest hospitality boom seen for some time, statistics show.

Visitor spending surged by 33 per cent year-on-year in the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.