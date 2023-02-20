The millions announced for Cyclone Gabrielle recovery, the future of forestry in flood-hit regions remains uncertain and truancy officers return to schools in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Eastern Institute of Technology Te Pūkenga’s main campus has suffered flood damage to most of its buildings in Taradale and will not re-open until next month at the earliest.

EIT Te Pūkenga is the main tertiary provider for Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne, and all its campuses and regional learning centres (RLCs) are currently closed following Cyclone Gabrielle.

Semester one was meant to begin last week, and the tertiary provider is working to get courses up and running “as quickly as possible”.

Its Taradale campus was the hardest hit by floodwaters, while its other campuses and centres across the east coast were largely undamaged.

Eastern Institute of Technology was damaged by floodwaters in Taradale. Photo / Warren Buckland

“Our Hawke’s Bay campus in Taradale has seen the biggest impact,” said Gus Gilmore, Te Pūkenga deputy chief executive ako delivery.

“Over 90 per cent of the buildings and grounds were inundated by floodwaters and have been significantly impacted.”

The Hawke’s Bay centres, including the main campus in Taradale, are closed until at least Friday, March 3.

“It’s likely [the Taradale] site, or parts of it, may need to close for longer.

“We are currently conducting an assessment of this and have initiated remedial work. I know our people are keen to see the campus open again and to welcome back their colleagues and ākonga.”

Meanwhile, Tairāwhiti (Gisborne) campuses and facilities are due to re-open on Monday.

Teens playing in the flooding last week. Photo / Warren Buckland

Gilmore said they were working to get courses up and running “as quickly as possible” and “to make sure that ākonga aren’t further impacted by any delays in being able to begin their studies”.

“The full resources of Te Pūkenga network, nationally, are being focused on supporting our ākonga and kaimahi as we work through this.”

The floodwater at EIT’s Taradale campus was about shin-deep in places and water was getting into buildings last Tuesday when a Hawke’s Bay Today reporter was at the site.