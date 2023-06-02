Police in the Bay of Plenty have found a man's body down a bank.

A homicide investigation has been launched following the death of a man in the Bay of Plenty.

Eastern Bay of Plenty Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson said police were called to Matahi Valley Rd on Thursday where they found a man dead down a bank.

“Cordons remain in place at the scene as police conduct a scene examination and other inquiries,” Wilson said.

Anyone with information that could help police was asked to get in touch via the 105 phone service and reference event number P054846261.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.