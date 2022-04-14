MetService National weather: April 14th - 18th

Holidaymakers in northern holiday hotspots should make the most of a two-day spell of golden weather with a stormy sub-tropical low set to spoil the long weekend.

MetService says Friday is set to be "a stunner" with fine weather forecast across the entire country save the far south.

While the wet and at times blustery conditions affect southern regions as a front moves up the South Island on Saturday the North Island is set to enjoy at least two days of golden weather during the Easter break.

But MetService warns come Sunday conditions begin to deteriorate in Northland as a sub-tropical low slowly sinks southwards.

"Rain will develop in Northland during Sunday and spread into Auckland and Coromandel Peninsula late evening.

"The rain looks like it spreads farther south over the rest of the upper North Island during Monday, but there is still uncertainty, especially with timing, on who exactly will see the wet weather."

Metservice meteorologist Ashlee Parkes said there was the potential for severe weather to hit, and a possibility of warnings and watches issued.

"Monday for the likes of Northland, Auckland and the Coromandel will likely be wet.

"There is a potential for heavy rain and severe gale east and south-easterlies in the far north."

Parkes said temperatures would be mostly consistent for this time of year, with upper parts of the North and South Islands seeing the warmest weather – particularly on Saturday.

Auckland could expect highs of 22C on Saturday and Sunday, and Kaitaia highs of 22C on Saturday and 21C on Sunday.

In the South Island, Blenheim has a maximum of 23C on Saturday, and Timaru is expected to reach 21C.

Parkes recommended holidaymakers keep an eye on any possible weather watches or warnings when making their travel plans.