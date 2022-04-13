Life under the orange traffic light setting, the big test for Wellington's Transmission Gully & major road closure for Easter all in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The bottom half of the North Island and the top of the South Island looks to be the pick of bunch this long weekend, escaping unscathed from weather events moving in from both ends of the country.

Good Friday weather is looking fine in most parts of the country, before weather fronts bring the chance of heavy rain and wind to the lower South Island and far north.

MetService Meteorologist Ashlee Parkes says the top of the South Island, as well as the lower and central North Island are in for a mostly fine weekend – with Blenheim seeing a high of 23 on Saturday.

"For the likes of Buller, Marlborough, Wellington we might see a few light showers late Saturday and early Sunday but apart from that it's looking quite nice," Parkes said.

While all of the current warnings and watches associated with Cyclone Fili have been lifted, there is potential for strong weather conditions in parts of the country.

"Overnight Friday and into Saturday we have a front moving up the South Island so we will see scattered falls across the South Island during Saturday and early on Sunday morning.

"Those falls are likely to be heavy in Fiordland and Westland on Saturday, but as that front moves up the country it's going to weaken considerably."

There are lots of clear skies across Aotearoa New Zealand this morning 🌝



Cyclone Fili continues to move away to the southeast, dragging the high cloud and strong winds with it 💨☁



The last of the Watches and Warnings have now expired.



Full details: https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz pic.twitter.com/XSWtbc23FJ — MetService (@MetService) April 13, 2022

Parkes said the front would bring low risk of potentially heavy falls in Fiordland and Southern Westland on Saturday

"Behind that front we're going to see quite strong west and south-westerly winds so there's a potential for Coastal Clutha and Southland to see severe westerly gales on the Saturday."

For holidaymakers in the far north, a second weather feature would be moving in from the top of the country overnight on Sunday into Monday.

"Monday for the likes of Northland, Auckland and the Coromandel will likely be wet," Parkes said.

"There is a potential for heavy rain and severe gale east and south-easterlies in the Northern part of Northland, the far north.

"Those areas that will see the frontal features have the potential for severe weather and in the coming days we will potentially issue watches and warnings if we believe they will see this severe weather."

Parkes said temperatures would be mostly consistent for this time of year, with upper parts of the North and South islands seeing the warmest weather – particularly on Saturday.

Auckland could expect highs of 22 on Saturday and Sunday, and Kaitaia highs of 22 on Saturday and 21 on Sunday.

In the South Island, Blenheim has a maximum of 23 degrees on Saturday, and Timaru is expected to reach 21.

Parkes recommended holidaymakers keep an eye on any possible weather watches or warnings when making their travel plans.