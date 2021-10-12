Eastbourne, Lower Hutt cut off after sea floods road

Large swells are battering the coast. Photo / Jack Crossland

An entire Lower Hutt suburb has been cut off after large swells tossed debris across the only road in or out.

The road leading to Eastbourne has been closed from Point Howard, with police saying it will remain like that "until further notice".

MetService has placed a heavy swell warning along the south coast of Wellington, with high winds expected to drive waves as high as 6m this afternoon.

The massive waves have brought debris up on the road, and there could be flooding.

Photos posted by the Wellington City Council show rocks from the seawall scattered across the road as waves crash against the shore.

Swells have tossed rocks up on a road on Wellington's south coast. Photo / Wellington City Council

The council has temporarily closed Moa Point Rd alongside the airport runway, and the Esplanade west of Island Bay and Ōwhiro Bay Parade.

A council spokesperson said debris and "at least one large log" have been thrown up onto the road.

How’s your day going? A bit rough getting around the East Harbour today. #wellington Good on this fella. pic.twitter.com/3inn67PeOP — Troy Baisden (@TroyBaisden) October 12, 2021

"Our crews are making the area safe before the clean-up begins. The roads will likely be open later this afternoon but a watch will be kept on the south coast for the next high tide tonight."

Jeremy Holmes, the regional manager of Wellington's Civil Defence emergency management group, told the Herald the swells will continue through until 3am on Thursday.

"We're already seeing some debris and that is expected to increase as high tide approaches at 11.30am and we're expecting larger waves around high tide this evening as well."

The road has been closed. Photo / Jack Crossland

He says the waves alone would not normally merit a warning but the gale-force winds will push them higher than initially forecast.

MetService has also issued a strong wind watch through the Wellington region, saying southerly winds could reach gale force throughout the afternoon.

Holmes is asking people along the south coast to keep an eye on the warnings to make sure they're not blindsided by bad weather. If the waves start pushing onto the road, people should stay away.

"They can contain debris and that, of course, can be hazardous."