Police were called to the scene at 1.40am. Photo / 123rf

Police are seeking witnesses following reports of a person being injured at an East Tamaki address early this morning.

A spokesperson said they were called to an address on Lady Fisher Place at around 1.40am and arrived to find an amount of blood at the scene.

No other people were present were police arrived.

Police have concerns for the injured person and are conducting a scene examination to establish what happened.

Anyone present at the address last night or anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police.

• This can be done by contacting police on 105 and quoting file number 220320/3367, calling the Counties Manukau Crime Squad on (09) 2611321 or by calling Crime Stoppers anonymous on 0800 555 111.