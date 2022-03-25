A large slip of rocks closed off one of the gravel sections of SH38 through Te Urewera after the heavy rains of the past few days. Photo / Neil Reid

Battered East Coasters and some in low-lying parts of Hawke's Bay - already facing a mammoth clean-up from this week's devastating flooding - have been warned more heavy rain is on its way.

The East Coast was the hardest hit by the storm that has lashed parts of the North Island this week; with hundreds of residents isolated by a succession of road closures, power outages continuing on Saturday morning, and at least one house being completely washed away by a swollen river.

The East Coast area is under a heavy rain warning through to 10am Sunday.

The heavy rains that hammered the East Coast turned farm paddocks into virtual lakes this week. Photo / Neil Reid

MetService has also issued further heavy rain watches for areas south of Gisborne – which also suffered some flood damage midweek – and the Wairoa District. Both of these heavy rain watches are in place until 10am Sunday.

Wairoa was cut off from Hawke's Bay for three days after floodwaters closed SH2 due to a succession of slips and road flooding.

For both the southern Gisborne and Wairoa districts, MetService said the rain could intensify in the early hours of Sunday.

Earlier, MetService said a "low to the east of the North Island is expected to move northwest and direct a moist southeasterly flow onto Hawke's Bay and Gisborne".

Crews work on clearing a fresh river mouth for the Wairoa River, a move which reduced the potential for widespread flooding in Wairoa. Photo / Wairoa District Council

"Rain is likely to affect these areas for much of the period and given the duration and persistence of this rain there could be significant impacts including slips, damage to roads and surface flooding."

Rainfall warnings for the Hawke's Bay region – which has endured road closures, the washing away of a swing bridge and also a "boil water" notice in Waipukurau – could also be issued on Sunday, MetService said.

Farmers will be among those counting the cost of this week's big storms up the East Coast, with vast amounts of property damage and also lost stock. Photo / Neil Reid

Sections of SH35 through the East Coast remain closed this morning.

The Gisborne to Tolaga Bay leg is open, but then the Tolaga Bay to Tokomaru Bay andTokomaru Bay to Te Puia sections are closed.

While motorists can now travel on the state highway from Te Puia through to Hicks Bay, there is no way through from there to SH35's end-point at Ōpōtiki.

Other roads impacted by closures on the East Coast Mata, Ihungia, Tauwhareparae and Fernside rds which Tairāwhiti Civil Defence says are closed to "all vehicles except emergency services four by four vehicles".

The organisation said travel on the East Coast should only be done it was "absolutely necessary".

Motorists have been warned travel on the East Coast should only be done absolutely necessary because of the weather and road conditions. Photo / Neil Reid

"Limiting traffic like this will allow our contractors and emergency service providers to be able to safely and efficiently assist our communities," Tairāwhiti Civil Defence Group controller David Wilson said.

"We know some people are using the Mata/Ihungia as a bypass route with the bridge at Tokomaru Bay out, but [on Thursday] night our contractors had to help a motorist who got stuck. It just isn't safe."

It added about the driving conditions: "Please take care when driving on the network as there could be cracks and instability. And remember to check for any slips or cracks on properties and report any issues."

South of Gisborne, a sectionSH2 is closed near the Wharerata Rd lookout. And SH38 – an alternative route from Wairoa through to the central North Island via Te Urewera - remains closed due to a slip.

Large slips, like this one from a hillside, have seen sections of SH35 on the East Coast closed since Wednesday morning. Photo / Neil Reid

Power outages

Power suppliers Eastland Network confirmed power outages continue in isolated places on the East Coast, as well as south of Gisborne.

Mahia and parts of Gisborne lost power yesterday, and this was all restored last night.

"After another wet and windy night, the crews are back out there again. We'd been making solid progress yesterday afternoon, then the 50kV line to the coast went out and the weather caused a number of other issues right around the district.".

Eastland Network said fallen trees were to blame for the line outage.

Road closures in some parts of the East Coast will go on for some days to come. Photo / Neil Reid

About 170 homes were still without power overnight, mainly in the Tiniroto, Ruakaka, Bushy Knoll, Whatatutu, Makarika and Mata Rd areas.

"Many of these areas have experienced significant damage with slips, and trees, lines and poles down."

A new fault was reported in Tolaga Bay this morning.

"We're continuing to work through faults and address new ones as they pop up. More wind and rain is forecast (which is the last thing anybody wants...) so please stay safe, treat all lines as live at all times, and report faults to 0800 206 207."

Warnings for Wairoa district

The huge rainfall of this week has left the Wairoa River in an incredibly swollen state.

Playgrounds, picnic areas and other land neighbouring the river have been left covered in driftwood and logs which has been swept down it.

More heavy rain is forecast for the Wairoa District, which earlier in the week saw the river running through the town, overflowing onto park and rural land. Photo / Wairoa District Council

In a bid to reduce the risk of the Wairoa township being flooded, local contractors have been able to reopen the Wairoa River mouth, allowing to enable floodwaters to recede faster.

As more rain and heavy winds are forecast for in the area, the Wairoa District Council has urged motorists who decide to travel to be safe.

"There is a considerable amount of surface flooding, and the roads are slippery and wet," it said.

"Contractors are out and about targeting road closures opening to one lane in the first instance to get access restored."

Logs washed down the swollen Wairoa River litter what is normally parkland in the northern Hawke's Bay town. Photo / Neil Reid

Locals have also been warned to stay clear of floodwaters, which are prone to rise quickly in some places.

The council has also asked people not to "rush to flush" the toilet, saying the Wairoa Wastewater system was "under a bit of pressure with all the recent rain".