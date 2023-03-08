East Auckland dairy destroyed as ramraids continue

Local police were at the scene of the Long Drive Dairy shortly before 5am after receiving reports the business had been hit. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Local police were at the scene of the Long Drive Dairy shortly before 5am after receiving reports the business had been hit. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A St Heliers dairy front was structurally damaged this morning as ramraids across Auckland continue.

Police were called to the Long Drive Dairy shortly before 5am.

The shop’s front door was smashed off its hinges and glass strewn across the ground outside.

It’s understood a vehicle was used to gain entry to the shop and has since been recovered.

A friend of the dairy’s owner, Peter Ward, told the Herald the raid was the dairy’s second.

Photos from the scene show the shop’s front door smashed off its hinges, with glass strewn across the ground outside. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“Bloody second time,” he said.

“It’s just pretty bad, I’ve actually just moved north to get out of South Auckland.”

Ward told the Herald the offenders only appeared to be aged between 13 and 15 years old, asking rhetorically “what can you do?”

“Look at this, just look at this - that would easily be close to $10,000 worth to fix it - more,” he said.

“It’s not us, it’s the building manager who has to sort this.”

While various products were seen lying across the shop floor, Ward understood the shop owner doesn’t make as much due to not selling cigarettes.

“That’s where all the money is, they don’t sell them now because of this s***.”

While various types of product were seen lying across the shop floor, Ward understood the shop owner doesn’t make as much due to not selling cigarettes. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Ward said the shop owner works long hours, seven days a week serving the local community and called the business a “little local dairy, just dealing milk and bread”.

He believes the working environment for dairy owners isn’t fair anymore.

“No punishment is the problem: if caught, a slap and told not to do it again,” he said.

Businesses in St Heliers, a beachside town in Auckland, have regularly been targeted by ramraids.

They were calling for regular police patrols after a random and unprovoked stabbing at the Four Square store in October last year.

The offender, an intoxicated man running with a knife hit out at two people. One victim, a man, received minor injuries, police said.