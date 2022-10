Another Auckland business has been targeted by thieves, this time in East Auckland tonight as the crime wave continues.

Another Auckland business has been targeted by thieves, this time in East Auckland tonight as the crime wave continues.

Police were called to a business on Kohimarama Rd, Kohimarama, at 6.40pm.

Up to five masked men entered the store before stealing multiple items, a police spokesperson said.

The men then fled the scene in a vehicle.

Police are currently on the scene making investigations but have not made any arrests.