The quake's epicentre was near Hawke's Bay's Kaweka Range. Photo / Geonet

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake shook Hawke’s Bay on Thursday night.

The quake, centred 50km north west of Napier towards the Kaweka Range, struck at 9.02pm at a depth of 62km, Geonet reported.

More than 500 people, the majority in Hawke’s Bay and some as far as Wellington, had reported feeling the quake.

Most described it as a “weak” quake, Geonet reported.