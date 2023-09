Christchurch was jolted by a small earthquake this evening. Photo / Christchurch City Council

Christchurch has been jolted by a 3.0 magnitude earthquake just before 8pm.

GeoNet reports it struck 5km east of the city, at a relatively shallow depth of 7km and describes the shaking as light.

More than 2000 people have reported feeling the shaking.

Today also marks 13-years since the 7.1 magnitude Canterbury quake which struck near Darfield, at 4.35am