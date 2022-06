The 3.8 magnitude earthquake hit Christchurch at 8.18am on Friday. Photo / Supplied

Christchurch was awoken by a small 3.8 magnitude earthquake this morning.

The quake occurred 20km west of Christchurch at 8.18am.

It was at a depth of 7km and felt by more than 2000 people.

Geonet reported that the shaking was light and was felt by 2500 people and that there was nothing to worry about.