The ram-raid occurred around 2.20am this morning. Photo / Michael Craig

A North Shore jewellery shop was ram-raided in the early hours of this morning.

Police were notified of the incident at Nuttall Jewellers in Birkenhead on Mokoia Rd at 2.20am.

They arrived shortly afterwards and the vehicle involved in the incident remained at the scene abandoned, said a police spokesperson.

"Some items are believed to have been taken from the store."

Inquiries are being made including forensic analysis of the vehicle.

Labour MP for Northcote Shanan Halbert said he has also been in contact with the police regarding the incident.

"It's really sad to see Nuttall Jewellery broken into overnight," he wrote to Facebook.

"No doubt CCTV footage will provide evidence on this case. I will update as more information comes to light."