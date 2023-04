Fire and Emergency NZ attended the early morning blaze. File photo / Glenn Taylor

A home in Titahi Bay burnt down in the early hours of the morning.

Fire and Emergency crews were called to the blaze at 1.15am on Friday, where they found the residential property up in flames.

A spokesperson said they believed the fire started in the bedroom and that all occupants of the house got out safely.

Five trucks were called to the scene. It was extinguished at 1.50am and they left the scene at 3am.