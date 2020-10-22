Early morning house fire in Spreydon, Christchurch

Fire crews battled a house fire in Spreydon this morning. Photo / NZH

Fire crews have battled an early morning house fire in Christchurch.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said the blaze at Stourbridge Street in Spreydon broke out at 1am.

Four appliances from the Spreydon fire station were at the scene until 5am.

No-one was injured and everyone was accounted for, the spokeswoman said.

The fire is not being treated as suspicious.

It follows a fire in Bryndwr that left a house badly damaged on Sunday.

Fire crews are dampening down hot spots after a fire left a house badly damaged in the Christchurch suburb of Bryndwr.

Three crews attended to the blaze at a residential dwelling on Hooker Avenue following calls from 2.10pm.

A Fire & Emergency New Zealand spokesman said all the occupants managed to get out of the house and no injuries were reported.