Cars entering the Nelson St on-ramp early this morning. Photo / Supplied

The closure of a motorway off-ramp at Nelson St caused chaos for Central Auckland traffic early this morning.

Workers who arrived around 3am said they were forced to come up with their own detour as the detour in place was somewhat confusing - causing those early morning motorists to drive the wrong way.

One motorist driving in from West Auckland said overhead motorway signs only alerted drivers of the upcoming road closure just before the Nelson St off-ramp - by then, too late to take another route earlier on the motorway network.

Another driver entering the CBD on Exit 427 heading into Nelson St reported a long queue of vehicles shortly before 6am. He said there were no detour signs or any warning of a hidden queue as they came off the motorway.

One driver reported several lanes on Nelson St had resealing and fresh markings.

The road was reopened just before 6am.

The Herald is seeking comment from Auckland Transport and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.