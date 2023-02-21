Eagle helps police successfully spike vehicles in Napier, youths facing charges

The Police Eagle helicopter. Photo / NZME

Police “successfully” spiked two cars which had been tracked by the police Eagle helicopter in separate incidents in Napier on Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

Responding to Hawke’s Bay Today inquiries after the helicopter circled parts of Napier repeatedly over a period of five hours, police said on Tuesday night both were “fleeing driver incidents”, one following an attempted aggravated robbery.

“In both instances, the Police Eagle helicopter helped guide officers to the suspects,” a spokesperson said.

The first was about 9.25pm on Monday in Jervoistown, a small community around Meeanee Rd, just east of Taradale, where a patrol signalled a vehicle to pull over, but it was driven-off, “allegedly” on the wrong side of the road.

Subsequently spiked, the car continued for a short distance before being abandoned by the occupants who were “quickly located” before being apprehended by the officers.

One youth faces charges including failing to stop, and dangerous driving.

While residents saw and heard the helicopter operating, police said Eagle was back over Napier several hours later assisting tracking suspects of an attempted aggravated robbery.

It located a vehicle involved and alerted nearby staff, but after being spiked the vehicle was also driven-off.

The helicopter crew tracked the alleged offenders and Police took the occupants of the vehicle into custody without incident, the statement said.

The youths involved face charges including unlawfully interfering with a motor vehicle. Enquiries are continuing.

Police are continuing inquiries in relation to both incidents.