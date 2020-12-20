Eagle helicopter, police cars, Fire and Emergency truck used to catch wanted man

Police used an Eagle helicopter, a Fire and Emergency vehicle, and its Armed Offenders Squad to apprehend a wanted man in central Auckland last night.
The incident started when the man, who was wanted by police on a family harm matter and known to carry firearms, was spotted driving south into Auckland, a police spokesperson said.
Police used a "co-ordinated" approach to apprehend the man, which including using an Eagle helicopter to monitor the vehicle's location once it left an address on the North Shore at around 8pm.
A Fire and Emergency vehicle was used "tactically" along with police vehicles to block in the "high-risk" man's vehicle and bring it to a stop on Halsey Street near Victoria Street around 9:45pm.
"Given the offender's history with firearms, the Armed Offenders Squad assisted in apprehending the male."
A witness at the scene said he saw a male being provided first aid by police while awaiting St John ambulance.
He said there were around four armed officers at the scene with "big rifles".
"The front of the [male's] vehicle was smashed up. All the windows have been smashed on the car."