A police spokesperson said a cyclist had come off their e-bike. Photo / NZME

A police spokesperson said a cyclist had come off their e-bike. Photo / NZME

A cyclist has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after coming off their e-bike in Napier.

The crash happened on Hospital Hill about 8.30pm on Wednesday at the intersection of Simla Terrace and Spencer Rd.

A police spokesperson said a person had come off their e-bike during the incident.

A St John ambulance spokesperson said the patient was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in critical condition.

More to come