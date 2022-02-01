Wakari Hospital in Dunedin. Photo / RNZ

By RNZ

The Chief Ombudsman has grave concerns about Dunedin's Wakari Hospital inpatient unit for people with intellectual disabilities or mental health problems.

Judge Peter Boshier has released a report on the ward today, based on an inspection last year.

He said Wakari houses forensic and non-forensic patients together, meaning people with criminal convictions who pose serious risks to others, are not separated.

Judge Boshier said the inpatient ward is in critical need of an upgrade, and staff describe it as a "disgrace".

He said Wakari Hospital is "another example" of the Ministry of Health failing stewardship responsibilities.