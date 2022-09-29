The woman was caught driving at four times over the legal limit. Photo / File

Police have arrested a woman they say was driving four times over the legal limit while on a zero alcohol licence.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers pulled over a 52-year-old woman driving home in Middleton Rd about 1.20pm yesterday.

The woman was tested and recorded a reading of 1108 micrograms per litre of breath, Bond said.

She was arrested and her licence was suspended for 28 days.

"Police will continue to breath test every driver and remind the public that we continue to do breath-testing checkpoints anytime and anywhere," Bond said.

Zero alcohol licences are issued by courts for a period of three years and the driver must maintain a zero alcohol limit, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said.

