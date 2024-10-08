His previous positions include heading the Department of Sport and Recreation and serving as CEO of Venues NSW, where he was instrumental in managing the NSW Government’s stadium network, including the iconic Olympic Stadium.

“I am excited to be relocating to Dunedin, a city that I have always enjoyed visiting, and to bring my experience in sports and major events to Dunedin Venues,” said Doorn.

“The unique venues operate at the heart of the city, serving as significant tourism and economic drivers. I look forward to fostering relationships with stakeholders across Dunedin and the broader sports and events industry.”

Davies said Dunedin had been “an incredible city to work in”.

Terry Davies resigned earlier this year. Photo / Supplied

“I’ve collaborated with remarkable individuals to achieve fantastic results, hosting world-class events that have contributed millions to our economy. It’s time for new energy, and I am confident Paul will bring that,” he said.

Under Davies’s tenure, Forsyth Barr Stadium hosted 21 major concerts, 8 international rugby tests and a raft of other major events that have delivered huge economic impact for Dunedin.

“I leave knowing we have an outstanding venue, a supportive community, and a top-tier team at Dunedin Venues. I will cherish the memories and achievements from my time here.”

Raewyn Lovett, chair of the Dunedin Venues Board, commended Davies’ impact.

“Terry’s dedication to making Forsyth Barr Stadium a premier destination and his commitment to the city has been invaluable. We are grateful for his leadership and the benefits major events bring to Dunedin,” she said.

“The Board are thrilled with the level of experience and enthusiasm Paul will bring with him. Dunedin Venues looks forward to the next chapter of growth and success under Paul Doorn’s leadership.”

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.