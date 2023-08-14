The moment missing 2-year-old Williow is reunited with her family, demolition begins at Waiwera Thermal Resort, plus mixed reviews on Labour’s latest election promise. Video / NZ Herald

A 14-year-old is facing charges after being found in a crashed stolen car with three other teenagers allegedly on a joyride.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to a car crashed in the wrong lane in Pine Hill Rd at 5.50am on Saturday.

The occupants of the Mazda Demio were all teens, with the driver being 14.

Bond said the car had been stolen and a knife was found with the group.

Police drove three of the passengers home to their parents and the driver was arrested.

They have been charged with unlawful taking a vehicle, unlawfully getting into a stolen motor vehicle, dangerous driving, keyless driving and possession of an offensive weapon.

Police said the incident was linked to the thefts of three other Mazda Demios on Saturday.