Dunedin teen charged after 'firearm threats' on Instagram

A teenager has been arrested after making threats on Instagram mentioning a firearm, police say.
Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said officers responded to reports of threats made to a 14-year-old male on the social media site by a 15-year-old male just before midnight on Monday.
The threats were allegedly over money owed and mentioned a firearm.
The teen was arrested due to the nature of the threats, Snr Sgt Craig Dinnissen said today.
''We take threats of that - even if they're over social media - seriously.''
The alleged offender was known to police and had been referred to Youth Aid.
No firearms were recovered during the arrest.