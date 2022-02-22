Dunedin man's erratic driving 'cry for help', counsel says

Unahi had stopped taking his anti-psychotic medication because of his dislike of the side effects. Photo / Supplied

A Dunedin man who baited police into a chase by driving at speed past a police station was making "a cry for help", a court has heard.

Caleb Maaka Unahi, 26, appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday where he was sentenced to 12 months' supervision after admitting assault in a family relationship, dangerous driving and driving while forbidden.

Counsel Brian Kilkelly said the offending came against a background of his client's deteriorating mental health.

Unahi had stopped taking his anti-psychotic medication because of his dislike of the side effects, he said.

Two weeks after slapping his victim's face, on November 18, the defendant drove his Nissan through red lights and on the footpath of Dunedin's George St.

Police turned up at Unahi's home and were so concerned about his mental health they ordered him off the road until he could prove to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency he was fit to drive.

However, his compliance lasted only a couple of hours.

Unahi, the court heard, drove at speed through an alleyway beside the Dunedin Central police station then sped the wrong way down Cumberland St, "in an erratic manner disobeying all traffic signals including red lights", the court was told.

In Anzac Ave, Unahi drove so fast his vehicle became airborne over raised courtesy crossings.

Officers called off the pursuit because of the danger to other road users.

The defendant parked on the footpath outside the station and handed himself in.

"He claims his erratic behaviour was a cry for help," Kilkelly said.

Judge Dominic Flatley noted Unahi had spent a week in Wakari Hospital and was now subject to a compulsory treatment order, as of last month, which would be reviewed every six months.

His prognosis was good should he maintain his medication regime, the court heard.

As well as supporting his treatment, the court heard, the sentence would also look at connecting the defendant with his Māori heritage.

It was telling he had described feeling like "a tourist in his own culture", Kilkelly said.

Unahi was banned from driving for six months.