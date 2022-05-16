The man kept returning to the station and caused damage before being arrested. Photo / ODT

A man with nowhere to sleep got his wish and was taken into police custody at the weekend.

Senior sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the 44-year-old came to the Dunedin Central Police Station wanting a place to sleep at 4am on Saturday but was refused.

The man then went to the Octagon and abused members of the public and returned to the station, where he smashed the electronic touch pad at the doors.

He left the station and ''made some phone calls'', claiming that he had been stabbed by someone, Bond said.

The man then returned to the station and tried to smash some windows in the foyer with a metal bollard.

This led to his arrest, and he appeared in court on Saturday morning, Bond said.

In October last year, a man threw a tray of eggs at the Dunedin Central Police Station.

The man was asked to cease his actions, but refused, demanding instead to be arrested.

The 55-year-old man got his wish and he was soon arrested for disorderly behaviour.

- ODT