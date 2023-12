Coromandel locals party in the streets as holidaymakers return, Nicola Willis holds the former finance minister accountable and disposable vapes go up in smoke under new regulations in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A Dunedin man was transported to hospital after running himself over with his own car.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police responded to an address in Beechworth St, North East Valley, at 10.35pm yesterday.

A 65-year-old man was found in his driveway, having been run over by his own car.

“He was reversing in his driveway when getting back into the vehicle after getting out, his foot slipped and went on to the accelerator,” Bond said.