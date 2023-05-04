Dunedin man realises ‘methamphetamine is a demon’

A Dunedin man appeared was charged with assault with intent to injure, assault in a family relationship, breaching a protection order and ill-treatment of an animal. Photo / Glenn Jeffrey

A Dunedin man appeared was charged with assault with intent to injure, assault in a family relationship, breaching a protection order and ill-treatment of an animal. Photo / Glenn Jeffrey

A judge says he is exceptionally impressed with a Dunedin man’s realisation that “methamphetamine is a demon” after being jailed for abusing his partner and his dog.

Neil Ivan George Rolton (33) appeared in the Dunedin District Court this week on charges of assault with intent to injure, assault in a family relationship, breaching a protection order and ill-treatment of an animal.

Rolton claimed his life spiralled out of control in 2021 when he separated from his partner.

On August 3 that year, the defendant was residing at a central city backpackers when an intoxicated man began upsetting the other residents.

Rolton delivered several “full-force” punches and one stomp to the man’s head while he was on the ground.

Six months later, he was on bail when he received a visit from his ex-partner.

As the pair walked down High St, an argument began.

Rolton began yelling at the victim before shoving her into the driveway of a nearby motel and pushing her into a wall.

He pressed his forearm across her neck and shoulder, pinning her there before “ragdolling” her back to the street, the court heard.

Concerned members of the public came to the victim’s aid once Rolton left the scene.

Rolton picked up the dog by the lead so it was hanging in mid-air and forcefully threw it at the woman twice.

The woman suffered a bruised shoulder and the dog had a limp.

Rolston claimed to be grateful for his short stint in custody, using it as an opportunity to detox from methamphetamine — which he had used as a coping mechanism.

“You say that methamphetamine is a demon ... I wish more people in the community saw it that way,” Judge Michael Turner said.

“Your children don’t need to see you on drugs or in prison, they need to see you as a good role model.”

The judge was “exceptionally impressed” with Rolton’s sincere apology letters, commending the man for seeking help for his addiction issues.

“You are showing insight into your behaviour and its effect on others.”

Rolton was jailed for 22 months and was encouraged to apply for home detention as soon as a residential rehabilitation programme became available.



