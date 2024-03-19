Retailers beg for action as assaults on workers spike, how backroom hiring freeze could put front-line cops off the street and what Prince William had to say about his wife at a recent event in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald / TMZ

A Dunedin man who shoved a child’s head through a wall is “not one to show emotion to any significant degree”, his lawyer says.

Jessie John Schultz, 30, appeared before Judge David Robinson in the Dunedin District Court this week where he was convicted of assaulting a child.

On the evening of September 20, the man was at home and had been consuming alcohol for most of the afternoon.

Also at the property were two children playing outside.

The children began bickering when Schultz told one of them to “get the f... to your room”.

He threw his cap at the child before hurling abuse.

“You are disgusting,” court documents said Schultz told the boy.

“You are a bully.

“You don’t deserve a bed ... You deserve nothing.

“You can sleep in the laundry.”

Schultz followed the child and grabbed his head “with a really strong grip”, bashing it into the wall, the court heard.

A 10cm hole was left and the child complained of a sore head.

Schultz took issue with the summary of facts presented to the court.

“You accept you clipped him around the head,” the judge said.

Counsel Andy Belcher said the man did not not want a hearing to dispute the facts as he wanted to protect the child from a gruelling court process, a factor he argued should be taken into account.

Following the assault, the child was scared, had trouble sleeping and required time off school, the court heard.

Judge Robinson said the incident must have been “very traumatic” for the boy, and he questioned Schultz’s remorse.

“You didn’t impress the report writer ... they said you didn’t appear to have any emotional regret,” the judge said.

Belcher was quick to defend his client.

“He never reacts to anything,” he said.

“He is not one to show emotion to any significant degree.

“He was quiet and patient while in custody.

“I don’t think his general demeanour is one of not showing remorse.”

Schultz was convicted of possessing three methamphetamine pipes, two cannabis bongs and 17.3g of cannabis, after police searched his home a few hours on from the assault.

He was also convicted of breaching a protection order by being in possession of an air rifle.

Schultz was sentenced to 150 hours’ community work and 18 months’ intensive supervision.

A protection order was also made in respect to the victim.