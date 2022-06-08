A fortnight of fear in Auckland as drive-by shootings continue, how many inmates have escaped our prisons and New Zealand keeps Covid surveillance at the border in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A Dunedin man broke into his ex-partner's home, drank her dad's beer and slept in her bed, all because he missed the family cat, he says.

Judge Emma Smith called Matthew Carl Henderson's actions "not only creepy but unnecessary" at a Dunedin District Court hearing yesterday.

Duty lawyer Liam Collins said that, as a cat owner, he could understand the 28-year-old defendant's feelings for the feline but he accepted he went about the farewell wrongly.

Henderson went to his ex-girlfriend's South Dunedin home on the afternoon of April 5 after being evicted two weeks earlier.

He climbed inside through a small window which had been left unlocked, the court heard.

With the house unoccupied, Henderson set about making himself at home.

He consumed a box of beers belonging to his former partner's father and went through rooms, opening drawers and cupboards.

"Worse, you then fell asleep in your ex-partner's bed," Judge Smith said.

Nearly six hours later, he was found and did not object when he was asked to leave.

Henderson reimbursed the homeowner $40 for the beer.

When later spoken to by police he outlined his unconventional motive for the break-in.

"The defendant stated he went to the address to say goodbye to the partner's cat," court documents stated.

Judge Smith said there were sinister elements to the crime, particularly given Henderson had a history of violence.

He had been lucky only to be facing a charge of unlawfully being in a building, carrying a maximum of three months' jail, she said.

Burglary can result in prison terms of up to 10 years.

Henderson was assessed as having "complex needs" because of his addiction issues and the judge was sceptical he would respond well to more counselling, since he had already undertaken such sentences.

"This is probably the last time you're going to get a rehabilitative sentence.

"You're simply going to end up in prison.

"This is the time to make the changes you need to so you don't offend again," Judge Smith said.

She sentenced Henderson to 12 months' intensive supervision and 40 hours' community work.