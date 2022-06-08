Jahmin Mauna McNeill-Hulme has appeared at teh Dunedin District Court over sexual assault charges. Photo / Otago Daily Times.

A Dunedin man accused of raping three women in 15 months says the sex was consensual.

Jahmin Mauna McNeill-Hulme, 24, appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday facing seven charges: three of rape, three of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection and one of indecent assault.

The Crown's case was that he did not have consent when the sexual acts happened and could not have reasonably assumed he did, prosecutor Robin Bates said in his opening statement.

When spoken to by police, McNeill-Hulme denied he raped anyone.

Counsel Anne Stevens QC opened the defence's case by saying all the acts were consensual and her client had believed they were.

Bates told the jury that, in March 2019, McNeill-Hulme met the first complainant at a party and, after becoming intoxicated, she went to sleep on the couch.

While she recalled him talking to her and touching her, the next thing she remembered was allegedly being raped by him.

On December 28 that year, she had asked him to drive her home from work. On the way, he took a longer route and started asking her for various sexual favours but she refused.

He then began masturbating as he touched her indecently, before dropping her home and swearing her to silence.

Stevens said both of these events happened with consent; the first an intimate moment on the couch, and the second as two good friends.

The next incidents, Bates said, happened between September 1 and October 10, 2019.

During a sexual relationship with McNeill-Hulme, the second complainant said he allegedly raped her more than once in his van.

The defendant had a rape fantasy, Bates said, and while there was consensual sex at times, there were other instances when she asked him to stop but he ignored her.

On one occasion, she recalled him saying he "liked it when she struggled".

Four of the seven charges related to the third complainant, and stemmed from an incident on June 4, 2020.

Bates said she contacted McNeill-Hulme after she had a fight with her ex-partner and they went driving around various lookouts drinking beer.

However, he began to make sexual advances, which she declined. Inside his van, McNeill-Hulme allegedly got on top of her and violated her repeatedly.

Bates said there would be a medical professional outlining injuries that the complainant suffered.

Stevens said the pair had become friends, and nothing untoward occurred between them.

The jury is expected to hear from friends of both the complainants and McNeill-Hulme.

The trial, in front of Judge Michael Turner and a jury of eight women and four men, continues.

