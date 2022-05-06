The court heard the woman deny that her partner had assaulted her.

A man who beat his partner with a hammer — witnessed by her parents during a video call — has been found guilty.

The jury deliberated for four hours yesterday before revealing their decision on the charge of assault with a weapon.

"He's hammering her, he's hammering her ... can someone please help her, 'cause that's my daughter," the father said during the 111 call that was played to the jury.

Crown prosecutor Craig Power showed the jury the hammer Levi Troy Paul (38) used in the assault on August 1, 2020.

Constable Deirdre McKenna and Constable Rachel Lean arrived at the couple's home about 10 minutes after the 111 call.

Upon receiving no response to knocking, they decided to enter.

Paul came out of a room at the end of the passageway holding a hammer, but dropped it quickly after being asked.

When McKenna asked why he had the hammer, Paul replied that it was from an earlier incident with his neighbours who were banging on the wall.

Paul was then asked about the woman's parents seeing him assaulting their daughter.

"Honestly, look at her legs and see if I hit her repeatedly with a hammer. I did not hit her ... that's the honest truth," he answered.

Meanwhile, Lean went into the bathroom and found the victim.

The woman said she was fine and nothing was happening, a stance she maintained at trial.

"If he had done that with a hammer, I wouldn't have been in a good way ... I wouldn't have been able to walk," she testified.

Both constables said they saw the woman had a red graze to her right cheekbone and bumps on her forehead.

They also noticed blood on her hoodie, and on a pillow and duvet in the bedroom.

However, the items were not analysed as they did not have enough staff working that night, and had to deal with Paul, who was agitated.

The hammer, although seized, also was not analysed.

Later that night, Lean went back to speak to the victim.

The woman opened the door while on another video chat with her parents, but refused the constable entry.

Lean testified she could hear the father telling her to tell the truth, but the door was slammed in the constable's face before that could happen.

The next morning, McKenna spoke to the father again.

He said that his daughter told them she had bruises all over her legs but was scared Paul would lose his job.

Power said that while the complainant denied the assault, she did so to cover for Paul.

Defence counsel Alan de Jager said there was not enough evidence to prove the charge.

Not only were items not analysed, but both father and daughter denied any memory of the events.

Further, Constable Maria Katoa testified that she did not see any injuries when she visited the woman the morning after.

Power told the jury to focus on the 111 call and police reports from the night.

Paul is to be sentenced in August.

How to get help

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours or friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people. Scream for help so your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you. Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay.

Where to go for help or more information:

• Women's Refuge: Crisis line - 0800 REFUGE or 0800 733 843 (available 24/7)

• Shine: Helpline - 0508 744 633 (available 24/7)

• It's Not Ok: Family violence information line - 0800 456 450

• Shakti: Specialist services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and children. Crisis line - 0800 742 584 (available 24/7)

• Ministry of Justice: For information on family violence

• Te Kupenga Whakaoti Mahi Patunga: National Network of Family Violence Services

• White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women

How to hide your visit:

If you are reading this information on the Herald website and you're worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you've been looking at, you can follow the steps at the link here to hide your visit. Each of the websites above also has a section that outlines this process.