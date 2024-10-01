Dunedin Hospital scaleback: Nurses issue warning to Government

New Zealand Nurses Organisation president Anne Daniels says a scaled-back hospital would result in longer waiting times, and the research on the effects of that was “very, very clear”.

“There is a mountain of it that says that the longer you wait, the more likely you are to suffer avoidable harm. At the end of the day, the people that have to wait and don’t get the treatment do become very, very ill, and then either end up in hospital EDs [emergency departments] anyway, waiting for beds that are not available, or they just die at home.”

Daniels said patient waiting times are on the rise in the current facilities.

“And it’s getting worse, and that of course is one of the health targets that Dr Shane Reti wants us to improve without any increase in resources.

“This is not how we should be providing healthcare.”

She said the planned new hospital would make a big difference, if only because it would have more rooms to deal with patients.

“One of the reasons the ED is so clogged now is because of the ineffectiveness and the inefficiency of the current facility.

“So in the new build – and this is one of the things the National Party want to remove – is the medical assessment unit, attached to the ED.”

Daniels said the Nurses Organisation was fighting for more resources in healthcare in both Dunedin and around the country.

“Everywhere is beyond crisis and people are just holding on by their fingernails.”