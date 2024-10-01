Dunedin Hospital scaleback: Nurses issue warning to Government

By Checkpoint of RNZ
People will suffer and die if plans to scale back the redevelopment of Dunedin Hospital are carried out, the Nurses Organisation says.
Tens of thousands of people marched in Dunedin at the weekend, opposing the Government’s plans to revise the project due to a budget blowout.
The National Party campaigned in the election on delivering Dunedin a hospital that would be fit for purpose for generations. It has since blamed the ballooning cost on the previous Labour Government, saying the problems were hidden from them and from the public. Health Minister Shane Reti says the Government remains committed to the hospital and has “significantly increased funding for new Dunedin Hospital by hundreds of millions of dollars”.
Clutha District Mayor Bryan Cadogan told Checkpoint yesterday that a project official assured a group of southern mayors two weeks ago that the hospital project was still going full steam ahead.