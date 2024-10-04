A resident is shin-deep in flood waters. Photo / George Heard

Who can get it?

Civil Defence Payments are currently only available for people affected by flooding in the Dunedin City Council area.

You don’t have to be on a benefit, or be a New Zealand resident, to qualify.

You may be able to receive a payment if you don’t have insurance to cover costs.

You must also be in a situation where you had to leave your home and can’t return, you were away from home at the time of emergency and can’t return, you must stay in your home, or you can’t work and have lost income.

To qualify in the latter situation, it must be because either you can’t get to work, your workplace is closed, or you need to stay with family (eg. caring for a child because their school is closed).

Work and Income can’t help with accommodation costs if you’ve turned down free accommodation.

You also can’t get a Civil Defence Payment to help pay for Temporary Accommodation Service.

Flooding in South Dunedin. Photo / George Heard

How to apply

To apply, call Work and Income on 0800 400 100. They’re open Saturday and Sunday between 8am-1pm, and Monday from 8am-5pm.

Applicants will be required to give their full name, date of birth, phone number, client number (if available), normal address and current address (if they’ve had to evacuate).

They will receive a call back within two working days to discuss the application.

How much money can you get?

The payouts come under three circumstances: having to leave home, needing help with food, bedding or clothing, and losing income because you cannot work.

Those eligible can apply for more than one type of payment.

People staying in temporary accommodation like hotels or motels can receive a maximum weekly payment between $1227 (if you’re single) and $1525 (a couple or sole parent with children), while a couple without children can receive a maximum $1294. Payments for temporary accommodation will be made directly to the accommodation supplier.

People in hosted accommodation, such as with friends and family or in another home, can receive a maximum $224 a week if single or $375 as a couple. Another $112 is given for each dependent child.

Payments for this reason will usually be made to the accommodation supplier or host, if they’re registered as a Work and Income supplier. In some circumstances (eg. host can’t register due to emergency), it will be paid directly.

Children helping the flood relief efforts in Macandrew Bay. Photo / George Heard

For food, bedding or clothing, people can receive a maximum $400 if single and $600 if a couple. A couple or sole parent with one or two children can receive a maximum $900, while three or more children raises this number to $1110.

These payments are typically made through a green Work and Income payment card to use at shops and suppliers, though it can sometimes be paid directly.

How much you can get from losing income depends on multiple factors, including age, relationship/family status, and accommodation.

Single people staying in hosted accommodation are eligible for a weekly maximum of $220.64 if aged between 18 and 24, rising to $253.31 for those 25 and over. A couple without children can receive $431.03 a week, while a couple with children can qualify for up to $455.15. A sole parent with one or more children can receive a maximum of $354.59.

Payouts are slightly higher for people not staying in hosted accommodation. Single people between 18-24 can receive a maximum weekly $294.18, while those 25+ can get $337.74. Couples without children can receive a maximum $574.70, and a couple with children can receive $606.86. A sole parent with one or more children can receive up to $472.79 per week.

Payments for lost income are made directly to your bank account, though Work and Income may need to contact your employer about the application.

One key detail will ensure you don't have to pay these funds back. Photo / File

How to avoid paying it back

As mentioned earlier, a prerequisite to the Civil Defence Payment is not having insurance to cover your costs.

You can still apply if you’re not sure whether insurance will cover your costs, or if your claim is delayed.

“However, if you get a Civil Defence Payment and then your insurance pays for any costs covered by this, you’ll need to pay us back.”

