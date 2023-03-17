Dunedin drive-by shooting: Second man arrested

Armed police were seen descending on a property in Highgate, near Roslyn Village, last Tuesday before a man was arrested and charged with attempted murder. Photo / ODT

Police have made another arrest in relation to an alleged drive-by shooting in Central Dunedin and found the firearm believed to have been used.

A 53-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He is due to appear in the Dunedin District Court today.

Detective Sergeant Hayden Smale, of the Dunedin Police Organised Crime Unit, said the arrest was in relation to a firearms incident in Thomas Burns St on Friday, March 10.

On Tuesday a 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at an occupied vehicle during the incident, Detective Sergeant Smale said.

Yesterday, officers conducted further searches and, as a result, the vehicle and the firearm believed to have been involved in the incident have been recovered.

Police would like to thank numerous members of the public for their help with this matter, and the investigation was ongoing, Detective Sergeant Smale said.



