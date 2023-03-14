Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Dunedin drive-by shooting: 25yo man arrested, facing attempted murder charge

NZ Herald
Quick Read
A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after a drive-by shooting in Dunedin last Friday. Photo / ODT

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after a drive-by shooting in Dunedin last Friday. Photo / ODT

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after a drive-by shooting in Dunedin last Friday.

The man was to appear before the Dunedin District Court on Wednesday in relation to the shooting on Thomas Burns St in Dunedin’s central city, detective inspector Hayden Smale said.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

Smale said police and the Armed Offenders Squad went to an address in Brighton - but realised those who lived there were “not involved in ... any way”.

Police believed a 2005 silver BMW was involved in the incident, registration GCE188.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Smale said police were still trying to find it and wanted to know of any public sightings since Friday.

“If you have information that could assist Police with this investigation, please call 105, or go online to 105.police.govt.nz using “Update Report and referencing 230310/6579”, Smale said.

Information can also be given anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Contact the newsroom at newsdesk@nzherald.co.nz

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand