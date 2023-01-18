Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand

Dunedin car shot three times in ‘random’ act

Otago Daily Times
By Oscar Francis
Officers discovered three bullet holes in the grille of the man’s car. Photo / Shpplied

A Dunedin man found three bullet holes in his car after what appears to be a random act of violence.

Constable Nick Turner, of Dunedin, said police were called to a Main South Rd Taieri address about 4.15pm yesterday.

A man reported his vehicle was shot at for an unknown reason while it was parked in his driveway, Turner said.

Officers discovered three bullet holes in the grille of the man’s car.

It was not yet clear what calibre the bullets were.

Inquiries were continuing and police would like to hear from anyone who heard gunshots or who might have any other information about the incident.

The incident appeared to be random, Turner said.

