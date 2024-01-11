ASB bank investigated after offering Kiwi scam victim a goodwill payment, why Generation Z are less likely to end up behind bars and petition demands harsher penalty after Kiwi allegedly kills beloved Aussie fish in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

A bike-riding man who led police on a chase in South Dunedin before punching a police dog was allegedly found carrying meth.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to an alarm activation in the South Dunedin area early this morning.

While out on patrol, police spotted a 36-year-old man biking away from the area where the alarm was sounding.

The man was known to police, who followed him in a patrol car and ordered him to stop. But the man took off and a chase ensued.

He tried to evade police by riding around different streets, before abandoning the bike in Oxford St where he was tracked by a dog handler.

When police approached him, he punched an officer in the head as he was trying to jump over a fence, Snr Sgt Bond alleged.

The man lashed out at the dog, which copped some punches.

The dog was then used to subdue the man and he was arrested, before being transported to hospital for treatment.

Neither the officer nor the dog was injured.

A search of the man revealed 3.97 grams of powder, believed to be methamphetamine, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man was charged with failing to stop when required, escaping from police custody, possession of methamphetamine, possession of instruments for burglary, resisting police and assaulting police.

He would appear in court today once medically cleared from hospital.