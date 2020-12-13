Dune hoons on Kāpiti and Manawatū beaches targeted by police over summer

The Reach the Beach campaign's message on speeding has been criticised as confusing. Photo / NZ Police

By RNZ

Motorists and motorcyclists are in the sights of police this summer - this time on beaches from Kāpiti to Manawatū - as they crack down on unruly "hoons".

Tension has been brewing especially at Te Horo and Ōtaki beaches.

A police survey to determine which beaches need more attention has found Ōtaki is the worst spot.

Kāpiti Mayor K Gurunathan is fed up with what he calls "hoons" and "idiots".

"Particularly distressing has been the damage done to beach dune restoration work done by dedicated environmental groups.

"I was personally disgusted by that community idiot who, despite being alerted by a member of the public that a seal was sunning itself on the Ōtaki Beach sand ahead, proceeded to use his trail bike to hoon around the frightened seal," he said.

He wrote a letter to Police Commissioner Andrew Coster in November asking for assistance.

The mayor said he was pleased there would be an increased police presence - with two dedicated police staff on quad bikes that will cover nine beaches over summer.