Two hunters had their guns seized after being caught without licences in the Eastern region over the opening weekend of duck hunting season.

Fish & Game staff, along with police and firearms safety authority officers, checked 125 hunters around the region, Fish & Game said in a statement today.

The matter involving the two hunters would be followed up, the statement said.

Senior Fish & Game officer Anthony van Dorp said teams checked that hunters had their licences, didn’t exceed bag limits, didn’t use lead shot within 200m of any open water while hunting waterfowl and followed other rules.

“Overall, the people that we saw were receptive to meeting rangers, even those found to have breached the law, such as a hunter in Tolaga Bay without a licence.

“If we don’t do compliance work, there’s no real deterrence. It’s really good to have conversations in the field about why we do compliance and what we do and our role managing game; it helps them realise the value of their hunting licence and where the money they pay goes to.”

Van Dorp said he found hunters wanted to share their passion, and they appreciated the work Fish & Game did to manage bird populations and ensure hunting was done ethically and safely.

Hunters were also surveyed about the numbers of birds they harvested.

“Some hunters in the East Coast Gisborne area reported that it was the best opening day hunting they’ve had in years, with excellent success,” he said.

‘Festive’ atmosphere

Fish & Game said the atmosphere was “festive” over the weekend and hunters approached were happy to chat with rangers.

Many maimai had children and whole family groups.

Chris Dominikovich was out with mates Scott Kelly and Regan Molloy at Kaituna Wetlands, after convincing them to give it a go as he’d loved duck hunting as a youngster.

Melanie Johnson, Chris and Rachelle Meijer at Kaituna on opening weekend. Photo / Fish & Game

“I just used to enjoy it when I was younger, just time to enjoy with a few mates, a few laughs, you get all geared up for it, it’s quite exciting, it’s nice to be out here on a beautiful day even though the ducks are staying away,” Dominikovich said.

Ian Watson from Pāpāmoa was also out hunting with his friend of 30 years, Blair Hutchinson, on Richard Weld’s land.

Watson said he hunted with his father “as a pup” and enjoyed doing it with a friend.

“It’s not just the shooting, it’s all the prep, the camaraderie, it’s not just about getting the meat.”

Blair Hutchinson and Ian Watson hunting at Kaituna on opening weekend. Photo / Fish & Game

Also at Kaituna, Rachelle Meijer, who grew up in Pāpāmoa, said she went hunting every year with her dad Chris and now with her partner Mel.

“It’ been something that I’ve done since I was growing up, with Dad, it’s a cool activity we bond over. Just getting out in nature and doing something different from the day-to-day.

“When I met Mel, Mel started coming along too and now it’s the three of us every year, helping Dad now that he’s getting a little bit older.”



























