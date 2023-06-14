Dry & Tea. Photo / Supplied

Stylists at popular blow dry and tea bar chain Dry & Tea were told their location would close while in the middle of appointments, and other locations have been left in limbo.

A client who attends one of Dry & Tea’s Auckland locations every three weeks told Stuff she was sitting in the chair as the dye was being mixed for her hair when the stylist approached her with tears in her eyes.

“My stylist comes over in tears and apologises and said they just had word that ... salons were shutting,” the customer, who wished to remain anonymous said.

“She was apologising, she couldn’t do my hair, but they had just all been told that it was all over.”

The long-time customer had swapped her appointment to the Britomart location from her usual City Works Depot salon after a call asking her to do so. She told Stuff it was because of “technical difficulties” at the salon.

A spokesperson from Dry & Tea, who also wanted to stay anonymous, disputed the claims and said staff were told about the closures after-hours and no clients were affected.

The spokesperson told Stuff current business conditions and closures were the result of the pandemic strain.

“The hope is Britomart location can continue to trade as conversations continue with other landlords on what the future looks like,” the spokesperson said to Stuff.

“Due to ongoing Covid pressures on the industry, what was already a challenging market for staff shortages pre-Covid has become far worse with now 25 per cent less hairdressers in New Zealand available.”

On the front door of the Dry & Tea’s City Works Depot location was a notice of re-entry and cancellation of the lease, which stated the City Works Depot Limited had “cancelled your Deed of Lease of this premises for the reason that you have failed to pay the sum set out in the notice of proposed cancellation and re-entry of premises dated 19 April 2023 which was served on you.” It was dated June 8.

At the Britomart store, there was a handwritten note claiming the salon was closed temporarily.

On the Dry & Tea website, the ability to book online City Works Newmarket and Christchurch salons had been disabled, but it was still possible to book an appointment at the Britmart location.

The original Dry & Tea salon opened in Newmarket in 2012.

