Police were called to a Wynyard St address around 2am on Sunday morning. Photo / NZ Herald

A Dunedin household got a rude awakening when a drunk man broke into their house not wearing any pants.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called to a Wynyard St address around 2am Sunday morning.

A 25-year-old man had smashed in the door of the property and broken into the house.

The man was highly intoxicated, and not wearing any pants, Bond said.

‘’He said he was cold, and trying to keep warm,’’ he said.

‘’The man did not say why he was without his pants.’’

The man was charged with willful damage and unlawfully entering a property.