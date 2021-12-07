Drug ring busted: Airport baggage handlers, gang members charged

Airport baggage handlers and gang members have been charged.

More people involved in drug smuggling across New Zealand's borders have been arrested - including baggage handlers and gang members.

Police confirmed they had arrested several baggage handlers and gangsters as part of an ongoing operation with NZ Customs into alleged drug smuggling into the country.

Police are due to give more details at a media conference in Auckland this afternoon.

Today's arrests comes after the recent arrest of 14 men and women last month in a joint operation between New Zealand Police and Customs.

It was revealed an organised criminal group was involved in smuggling, or conspiring to smuggle, close to 500kg of methamphetamine from Malaysia and the United States into New Zealand between January and October this year.

Police alleged the group was made up of six baggage handlers and eight associates, including two King Cobra members.

All members of the alleged organised criminal group denied all charges and elected a jury trial.

Investigations started after suspicious activity by baggage handlers at Auckland Airport was detected, police said earlier.