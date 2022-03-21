Simone Henderson was caught selling marijuana and manufacturing cannabis-infused edibles. Photo / File

A woman was in the throes of baking a batch of cannabis confectionery when police arrived to search her home after hearing she had been selling bags of weed to high-school kids – the dealer said she was trying to make some cash to pay a $6000 medical bill.

Simone Henderson had present baking moulds and was mixing up the cannabis-infused ingredients when officers turned up at her New Plymouth address in June 2021.

Only months prior she had received a formal warning from police related to supplying cannabis goods, but officers suspected she was still dealing, New Plymouth District Court heard on Monday.

While the search was taking place, a 17-year-old arrived to purchase a $20 bag of marijuana from Henderson, followed by a second 17-year-old looking to make a similar deal.

The teens told police they had previously bought marijuana from the address.

During the search, officers found 36.9g of cannabis bud, some of which was bagged up ready for sale, 15 cannabis oil gummy lollies, and leaf-shaped cannabis chocolates sitting in baking trays, as well as some that were in the fridge, packed and ready for sale.

Around 335g of cannabis "cabbage", used to make the edible items, was also located.

Henderson, who lives about 500m from a high school, admitted to police she sold marijuana to people, by way of $20 and $50 bags, and that she never asked for the ages of her customers.

She said she had been selling the drugs to pay a $6000 medical bill and had just finished paying it off.

Henderson was charged with possession of cannabis for supply and two charges of selling cannabis. At that stage, there was no action taken with respect to the manufacturing of the cannabis confectionery.

Simone Henderson appeared in New Plymouth District Court on Monday. Photo / Tara Shaskey

But while on bail awaiting sentence for the previous charges, Henderson continued to make and sell the edibles.

She had contacted potential buyers, saying she had cannabis chocolates for sale.

Police executed a second search warrant at her home in September 2021 and found 41 of the chocolates, as well as utensils, moulds and ingredients as part of a manufacturing set-up.

She was further charged with manufacturing cannabis goods.

At her sentencing on Monday, the court heard Henderson suffers chronic pain and was also using cannabis to self-medicate.

She suffered a number of medical issues, for which she had received private treatment and surgeries.

A pre-sentence report said Henderson repeatedly shirked responsibility, saying the offending was not her fault but a consequence of her financial difficulty.

She claimed to have no other way of paying for her medical debts.

Judge Gregory Hikaka said Henderson had never before appeared in court, and came with a "very sad history" including an "extensive dysfunctional" family background.

She regretted her actions and was not looking to reoffend, defence submitted.

A number of letters of support were provided to the court, describing Henderson as kind and caring and that the offending had been her "first mistake".

But pointing out the series of drug sales, Judge Hikaka said it had been a number of mistakes over a long period of time.

"There was a lot of premeditation, a lot of deliberate course of action involved in this offending."

He also refuted the portrayal of Henderson that her supporters gave.

"I find that description difficult and it's a disregard. Miss Henderson, if you were a good person you wouldn't be selling drugs, first off, and in particular to young people," he said.

"You are basically introducing into their lives the potential for an ongoing scenario that you have found so damaging to yourself in your adult life."

On the four charges, Judge Hikaka sentenced Henderson to nine months' home detention.