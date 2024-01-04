GM of Surf Life Saving NZ Northern region Zac Franich gives us his top tips and tricks for staying safe this summer in and around the water. Video / Carson Bluck

Hawke’s Bay has seen the number of drowning-related deaths increase from six in 2022 to 12 in 2023, despite the national total dropping by four.

However, the region’s tragic increase includes six cyclone-related deaths - with two others from falls (from riverbanks, rocks or boats), two from swimming or playing and one caused by a non-powered craft (surfboard or kayak) and one underwater death (free diving and snorkelling to gather food).

Across New Zealand there were 90 preventable drownings - a slight drop from the 2022 total of 94 - but the figure alarmingly above the 10-year average of 82, underlining a national crisis.

Water Safety New Zealand (WSNZ) has called for a behaviour change to prevent the “New Zealand disease”, and is particularly focused on older New Zealand males.

The organisation has suggested a three-pronged approach is needed to change behaviour campaigns focused on making safer choices and understanding the risks associated with water activities.

WSNZ chief executive Daniel Gerrard said everyone should understand water safety and know how to swim.

Gerrard said any decrease in drownings is positive but we can not overlook the facts.

“Our numbers are still distressingly high. This is a national disaster that requires immediate and robust action.”

He said the slight decrease in drownings was partly because of bad weather and sewage leaks closing beaches.

“We really can’t rely on bad weather to keep our drowning rates down. We need behaviour change, we need people to be swimming between the flags, we need little New Zealanders to be looked after by their whānau and parents,” he said.

Rob Hewitt from Tangaroa Ara Rau, a collective of Māori water practitioners, said Māori have a unique relationship with water.

“You would not find a lot of Māori going to the beach and swimming between the flags, because their interaction with the water isn’t recreationing.”

The former navy diver had his own harrowing near-death experience in 2006 and spent four days and three nights drifting in the sea between Mana and Kāpiti Islands.

WSNZ said it will continue to promote aquatic literacy for all children at schools and make sure everyone knows how to float.

“Let’s ensure that everyone, from the youngest child to the eldest adult understands the importance of floating, not just as a skill, but as a vital guardian against the unforeseen challenges of the water,” Gerrard said.