Police are searching for the operator of a drone as part of an investigation into the identity of a woman found dead near Charleston. Photo / Supplied

Police are searching for the operator of a drone as part of an investigation into the identity of a woman found dead near Charleston. Photo / Supplied

Police are searching for the operator of a drone as part of an investigation into the identity of a woman found dead near Charleston on the West Coast of the South Island.

The woman was found by a member of the public at the base of a bluff a short distance from a local walking track south of Constant Bay.

Police say they are grateful to everyone who has gotten in touch since the appeal for information yesterday.

"The information provided so far has given us some positive lines of inquiry," a spokesperson said.

Police would like to identify the owner of a drone seen flying in the Constant Bay/Doctor Bay area on April 9.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who was in that area between 7–9 April, who may have seen a person matching the description of the deceased woman."

Police earlier said no missing person reports had been received for a person matching the description of the deceased woman.

She is believed to be in her 30s to mid-50s.

She was wearing grey/pale blue three-quarter leggings, a floral top under a dark blue top, and grey sneakers.

If you can help, contact police via 105 and quote file number 220420/6925.